By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin state Sen. Andre Jacque says a bout with COVID-19 has left him using a walker but that his breathing is almost back to normal. Jacque is a Republican who fought vaccine and mask mandates. He was hospitalized on Aug. 16 after testing positive for the coronavirus and testifying at a packed Capitol hearing. He spent five weeks in the hospital and was placed on a ventilator. In his first public comments since he contracted the disease, he told The Associated Press that he’s getting around with a walker but he’s making steady progress and his breathing is “almost all the way back.” He plans to lead a Senate human services committee by phone on Thursday.

