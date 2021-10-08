By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge on has ordered Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to turn over records related to an investigation he started into the 2020 presidential election, saying he “unjustifiably withheld” them. Also on Friday, the head of the investigation Michael Gableman faced calls to resign after he compared reporting on the probe by the state’s largest newspaper to propaganda from Nazi Germany. Gableman made the comments in a radio interview, but quickly retracted the comparison after the host called it a “pretty strong comparison.” Democratic state Rep. Lisa Subeck, who is Jewish, said Gableman should resign or be fired.

