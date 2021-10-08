The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adams-Friendship 54, Westfield Area 20
Algoma 40, Sevastopol 18
Alma/Pepin 37, Blair-Taylor 8
Almond-Bancroft def. Assumption, forfeit
Amherst 46, Manawa 6
Appleton North 47, Fond du Lac 7
Aquinas 32, Prescott 15
Arcadia 38, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 0
Ashwaubenon 43, Green Bay West 6
Auburndale 23, Marathon 8
Augusta 56, Cochrane-Fountain City 28
Baldwin-Woodville 33, Amery 24
Bangor 37, Brookwood 7
Baraboo 28, Sauk Prairie 19
Barron 28, Cameron 0
Bay Port 42, Green Bay Southwest 6
Belmont 68, Sturgeon Bay 20
Beloit Memorial 24, Madison La Follette 21
Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 2, Black Hawk/Warren IL 0
Black River Falls 41, Viroqua 22
Bonduel 1, Mishicot 0
Boyceville 24, Glenwood City 10
Brillion 34, Chilton 7
Brodhead/Juda 52, Wautoma 12
Burlington 13, Wilmot Union 6
Cadott 15, Clear Lake 14
Campbellsport 72, North Fond du Lac 12
Cashton 47, Royall 8
Catholic Central 36, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 14
Catholic Memorial 68, Wauwatosa East 10
Cedar Grove-Belgium 28, Reedsville 18
Cedarburg 14, Homestead 9
Chequamegon/Butternut/Mercer 38, Washburn 0
Chippewa Falls 20, Superior 6
Clayton 41, Siren 12
Colby 62, Ladysmith 6
Colby def. Owen-Withee, forfeit
Coleman 54, Crandon 6
Columbus 55, Turner 6
Crivitz 49, Menominee Indian 14
Cuba City 28, Lancaster 20
Cumberland 46, Bloomer 28
D.C. Everest 30, Hortonville 15
Darlington 32, Belleville 20
De Pere 17, Pulaski 14
DeForest 42, Watertown 6
Denmark 33, Xavier 6
Durand 38, Fall Creek 20
East Troy 25, Whitewater 7
Edgar 30, Abbotsford 16
Edgewood 41, Evansville 0
Ellsworth 40, Saint Croix Central 7
Elmwood/Plum City 36, Colfax 0
Florence 44, Wausaukee 16
Fox Valley Lutheran 35, New London 14
Franklin 63, Kenosha Tremper 7
Germantown 21, Brookfield Central 3
Gilman 49, Lincoln 0
Grafton 28, Greenfield 27
Grantsburg 62, Rib Lake/Prentice 6
Greendale 21, South Milwaukee 7
Greenwood def. Port Edwards, forfeit
Hamilton def. West Allis Central, forfeit
Hilbert 49, Howards Grove 34
Hurley 42, Unity 6
Iola-Scandinavia 52, Rosholt 0
Iowa-Grant 56, Parkview/Albany 28
Ithaca 35, De Soto 0
Janesville Parker 17, Beaver Dam 14
Jefferson 21, Edgerton 0
Johnson Creek 28, Fall River/Rio 22
Kaukauna 38, Appleton East 8
Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 52, Racine Park 18
Kenosha Christian Life 56, Dominican 15
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 28, Racine Lutheran 7
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 16, Port Washington 11
Kewaskum 54, Waupun 0
Kewaunee 39, Escanaba, Mich. 21
Kimberly 36, Neenah 23
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 44, New Holstein 7
La Crosse Central 39, Sparta 7
La Crosse Logan 25, Holmen 22
Lake Country Lutheran 48, Saint Thomas More 8
Lake Holcombe def. Ladysmith, forfeit
Lake Mills 27, Lodi 20
Lakeland 60, Ashland 40
Lakeside Lutheran 41, Horicon/Hustisford 6
Laona-Wabeno 64, Elcho/White Lake 22
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 58, Gibraltar 34
Little Chute 17, Marinette 16
Lomira 14, Laconia 8
Luck 63, Shell Lake 57
Luxemburg-Casco 28, Freedom 10
Madison Memorial 40, Madison West 14
Manitowoc Lutheran 49, Random Lake 20
Markesan 53, Cambridge 20
Marquette University 35, Brookfield East 34
Marshall 59, Palmyra-Eagle 0
Martin Luther 28, Racine St. Catherine’s 0
Mayville 56, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 14
Mellen 38, Winter/Birchwood 0
Melrose-Mindoro 19, Independence/Gilmanton 0
Menasha 59, Sheboygan South 28
Menomonee Falls 49, West Allis Nathan Hale 14
Menomonie 49, Eau Claire Memorial 0
Milton 38, Oregon 20
Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 20, Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir 16
Milwaukee Marshall/Carmen NW/Milw Juneau/Milw Languages 67, Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 0
Mineral Point 41, Fennimore 6
Mondovi 35, Elk Mound 0
Monona Grove 20, Portage 16
Monroe 42, McFarland 7
Montello/Princeton/Green Lake def. Wisconsin Dells, forfeit
Mosinee 41, Medford Area 14
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 18, Fort Atkinson 12
Mukwonago 42, Arrowhead 21
Muskego 24, Kettle Moraine 0
Necedah 34, Luther 20
Neillsville/Granton 49, Osseo-Fairchild 12
New Auburn 50, Bruce 14
New Berlin Eisenhower 48, Milwaukee Lutheran 6
New Berlin West 42, Pius XI Catholic 0
New Lisbon 44, Riverdale 18
New Richmond 10, Hudson 7
Nicolet 43, West Bend East 7
North Crawford 36, Kickapoo/LaFarge 14
Northwestern 46, St. Croix Falls 20
Oak Creek 51, Racine Case 0
Oconomowoc 27, Waukesha North 14
Osceola 35, Somerset 8
Oshkosh West 30, Oshkosh North 8
Ozaukee 27, Oostburg 23
Pacelli 51, Loyal 0
Pardeeville 54, Dodgeland 6
Peshtigo def. Clintonville, forfeit
Pewaukee 21, Wauwatosa West 16
Pittsville 28, Wild Rose 14
Platteville 34, Richland Center 14
Plymouth 48, Ripon 13
Potosi/Cassville 30, River Ridge 26
Poynette 40, Mauston 8
Prairie Farm 46, Frederic 14
Prairie du Chien 23, Dodgeville 12
Racine Horlick 51, Kenosha Indian Trail 49
Regis 27, Stanley-Boyd 19
Rhinelander 42, Merrill 0
Rice Lake 48, Eau Claire North 0
River Falls 36, Onalaska 27
River Valley 41, New Glarus/Monticello 6
Saint Francis 38, Brown Deer 21
Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 82, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 7
Shawano 24, Seymour 7
Sheboygan Falls 28, Berlin 27
Sheboygan North 63, Green Bay East 0
Shiocton 34, Nekoosa 6
Slinger 35, West Bend West 0
Southern Door 18, Oconto 12
Spencer/Columbus Catholic def. Stratford, forfeit
Spooner 42, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
Spring Valley 28, Turtle Lake 14
Stoughton 21, Reedsburg Area 0
Sun Prairie 26, Middleton 21
Thorp 2, Almond-Bancroft 0
Tomahawk def. Northland Pines, forfeit
Two Rivers 52, Roncalli 0
Union Grove 27, Badger 22
University School of Milwaukee 53, Shoreland Lutheran 21
Valders 29, Kiel 14
Verona Area def. Madison East, forfeit
Waterford 35, Delavan-Darien 0
Waterloo 33, Clinton 18
Watertown Luther Prep 27, Big Foot 14
Waukesha West 34, Waukesha South 0
Waunakee 56, Janesville Craig 6
Wausau West 42, Appleton West 6
Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 33, Boscobel 0
West De Pere 41, Green Bay Preble 0
West Salem 53, Tomah 6
Westby 36, Altoona 20
Westosha Central 25, Elkhorn Area 24
Whitehall 54, Eleva-Strum 14
Whitnall 40, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 0
Winneconne 35, Waupaca 14
Wisconsin Lutheran 56, Cudahy 8
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 26, Marshfield 7
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 55, Weyauwega-Fremont 0
Wrightstown 35, Kingsford, Mich. 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Athens vs. Thorp, ccd.
Milwaukee Vincent/Destiny vs. Milwaukee Washington/Fuller Collegiate, ccd.
