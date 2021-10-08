The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adams-Friendship 54, Westfield Area 20
Algoma 40, Sevastopol 18
Alma/Pepin 37, Blair-Taylor 8
Almond-Bancroft def. Assumption, forfeit
Amherst 46, Manawa 6
Appleton North 47, Fond du Lac 7
Aquinas 32, Prescott 15
Arcadia 38, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 0
Ashwaubenon 43, Green Bay West 6
Auburndale 23, Marathon 8
Baldwin-Woodville 33, Amery 24
Bangor 37, Brookwood 7
Baraboo 28, Sauk Prairie 19
Barron 28, Cameron 0
Bay Port 42, Green Bay Southwest 6
Belmont 68, Sturgeon Bay 20
Beloit Memorial 24, Madison La Follette 21
Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 2, Black Hawk/Warren IL 0
Black River Falls 41, Viroqua 22
Bonduel 1, Mishicot 0
Brillion 34, Chilton 7
Burlington 13, Wilmot Union 6
Cashton 47, Royall 8
Catholic Central 36, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 14
Catholic Memorial 68, Wauwatosa East 10
Cedar Grove-Belgium 28, Reedsville 18
Chippewa Falls 20, Superior 6
Clayton 41, Siren 12
Colby 62, Ladysmith 6
Colby def. Owen-Withee, forfeit
Coleman 54, Crandon 6
Crivitz 49, Menominee Indian 14
Cuba City 28, Lancaster 20
D.C. Everest 30, Hortonville 15
Darlington 32, Belleville 20
De Pere 17, Pulaski 14
DeForest 42, Watertown 6
Durand 38, Fall Creek 20
Edgar 30, Abbotsford 16
Edgewood 41, Evansville 0
Ellsworth 40, Saint Croix Central 7
Florence 44, Wausaukee 16
Fox Valley Lutheran 35, New London 14
Franklin 63, Kenosha Tremper 7
Germantown 21, Brookfield Central 3
Gilman 49, Lincoln 0
Grantsburg 62, Rib Lake/Prentice 6
Greendale 21, South Milwaukee 7
Greenwood 2, Port Edwards 0
Hamilton def. West Allis Central, forfeit
Hilbert 49, Howards Grove 34
Hurley 42, Unity 6
Iola-Scandinavia 52, Rosholt 0
Ithaca 35, De Soto 0
Jefferson 21, Edgerton 0
Johnson Creek 28, Fall River/Rio 22
Kaukauna 38, Appleton East 8
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 28, Racine Lutheran 7
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 16, Port Washington 11
Kewaskum 54, Waupun 0
Kewaunee 39, Escanaba, Mich. 21
Kimberly 36, Neenah 23
La Crosse Central 39, Sparta 7
La Crosse Logan 25, Holmen 22
Lake Country Lutheran 48, Saint Thomas More 0
Lake Holcombe def. Ladysmith, forfeit
Lake Mills 27, Lodi 20
Laona-Wabeno 64, Elcho/White Lake 22
Little Chute 17, Marinette 16
Lomira 14, Laconia 8
Luck 63, Shell Lake 57
Luxemburg-Casco 28, Freedom 10
Madison Memorial 40, Madison West 14
Manitowoc Lutheran 49, Random Lake 20
Markesan 53, Cambridge 20
Marquette University 35, Brookfield East 34
Marshall 59, Palmyra-Eagle 0
Martin Luther 28, Racine St. Catherine’s 0
Mayville 56, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 14
Menasha 59, Sheboygan South 28
Menomonee Falls 49, West Allis Nathan Hale 14
Menomonie 49, Eau Claire Memorial 0
Milton 38, Oregon 20
Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 20, Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir 16
Milwaukee Marshall/Carmen NW/Milw Juneau/Milw Languages 67, Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 0
Mineral Point 41, Fennimore 6
Mondovi 35, Elk Mound 0
Monona Grove 20, Portage 16
Monroe 42, McFarland 7
Montello/Princeton/Green Lake def. Wisconsin Dells, forfeit
Mosinee 41, Medford Area 14
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 18, Fort Atkinson 12
Mukwonago 42, Arrowhead 21
Muskego 24, Kettle Moraine 0
Necedah 34, Luther 20
Neillsville/Granton 49, Osseo-Fairchild 12
New Auburn 50, Bruce 14
New Berlin Eisenhower 48, Milwaukee Lutheran 6
New Berlin West 42, Pius XI Catholic 0
New Lisbon 44, Riverdale 18
New Richmond 10, Hudson 7
Nicolet 43, West Bend East 7
Northwestern 46, St. Croix Falls 20
Oak Creek 51, Racine Case 0
Osceola 35, Somerset 8
Oshkosh West 30, Oshkosh North 8
Ozaukee 27, Oostburg 23
Pacelli 51, Loyal 0
Pardeeville 54, Dodgeland 6
Peshtigo def. Clintonville, forfeit
Pewaukee 21, Wauwatosa West 16
Pittsville 28, Wild Rose 14
Platteville 34, Richland Center 14
Plymouth 48, Ripon 13
Potosi/Cassville 30, River Ridge 26
Poynette 40, Mauston 8
Prairie Farm 46, Frederic 14
Prairie du Chien 23, Dodgeville 12
Racine Horlick 51, Kenosha Indian Trail 49
Regis 27, Stanley-Boyd 19
Rhinelander 42, Merrill 0
Rice Lake 48, Eau Claire North 0
River Falls 36, Onalaska 27
Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 82, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 7
Shawano 24, Seymour 7
Sheboygan Falls 28, Berlin 27
Sheboygan North 63, Green Bay East 0
Shiocton 34, Nekoosa 6
Slinger 35, West Bend West 0
Southern Door 18, Oconto 12
Spencer/Columbus Catholic def. Stratford, forfeit
Spooner 42, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
Spring Valley 28, Turtle Lake 14
Sun Prairie 26, Middleton 21
Thorp 2, Almond-Bancroft 0
Tomahawk def. Northland Pines, forfeit
Two Rivers 52, Roncalli 0
Union Grove 27, Badger 22
University School of Milwaukee 53, Shoreland Lutheran 21
Valders 20, Kiel 14
Verona Area def. Madison East, forfeit
Waterford 35, Delavan-Darien 0
Waterloo 33, Clinton 18
Watertown Luther Prep 27, Big Foot 14
Waukesha West 34, Waukesha South 0
Waunakee 56, Janesville Craig 6
Wausau West 42, Appleton West 6
West De Pere 41, Green Bay Preble 0
West Salem 53, Tomah 6
Westby 36, Altoona 20
Westosha Central 25, Elkhorn Area 24
Winneconne 35, Waupaca 14
Wisconsin Lutheran 56, Cudahy 8
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 26, Marshfield 7
Wrightstown 35, Kingsford, Mich. 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Athens vs. Thorp, ccd.
Milwaukee Vincent/Destiny vs. Milwaukee Washington/Fuller Collegiate, ccd.
