PREP FOOTBALL=

Algoma 40, Sevastopol 18

Alma/Pepin 37, Blair-Taylor 8

Almond-Bancroft def. Assumption, forfeit

Amherst 46, Manawa 6

Appleton North 47, Fond du Lac 7

Aquinas 32, Prescott 15

Arcadia 38, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 0

Ashwaubenon 43, Green Bay West 6

Auburndale 23, Marathon 8

Bangor 37, Brookwood 7

Barron 28, Cameron 0

Bay Port 42, Green Bay Southwest 6

Beloit Memorial 24, Madison La Follette 21

Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 2, Black Hawk/Warren IL 0

Black River Falls 41, Viroqua 22

Bonduel 1, Mishicot 0

Brillion 34, Chilton 7

Burlington 13, Wilmot Union 6

Cashton 47, Royall 8

Catholic Central 36, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 14

Catholic Memorial 68, Wauwatosa East 10

Cedar Grove-Belgium 28, Reedsville 18

Clayton 41, Siren 12

Colby 62, Ladysmith 6

Colby def. Owen-Withee, forfeit

Cuba City 28, Lancaster 20

D.C. Everest 30, Hortonville 15

Darlington 32, Belleville 20

De Pere 17, Pulaski 14

DeForest 42, Watertown 6

Durand 38, Fall Creek 20

Edgar 30, Abbotsford 16

Ellsworth 40, Saint Croix Central 7

Franklin 63, Kenosha Tremper 7

Germantown 21, Brookfield Central 3

Grantsburg 62, Rib Lake/Prentice 6

Greendale 21, South Milwaukee 7

Greenwood 2, Port Edwards 0

Hamilton def. West Allis Central, forfeit

Hilbert 49, Howards Grove 34

Hurley 42, Unity 6

Iola-Scandinavia 52, Rosholt 0

Ithaca 35, De Soto 0

Jefferson 21, Edgerton 0

Johnson Creek 28, Fall River/Rio 22

Kaukauna 38, Appleton East 8

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 28, Racine Lutheran 7

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 16, Port Washington 11

Kewaskum 54, Waupun 0

Kewaunee 39, Escanaba, Mich. 21

Kimberly 36, Neenah 23

La Crosse Central 39, Sparta 7

Lake Country Lutheran 48, Saint Thomas More 0

Lake Holcombe def. Ladysmith, forfeit

Lake Mills 27, Lodi 20

Laona-Wabeno 64, Elcho/White Lake 22

Little Chute 17, Marinette 16

Lomira 14, Laconia 8

Luxemburg-Casco 28, Freedom 10

Manitowoc Lutheran 49, Random Lake 20

Markesan 53, Cambridge 20

Martin Luther 28, Racine St. Catherine’s 0

Mayville 56, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 14

Menomonie 49, Eau Claire Memorial 0

Milton 38, Oregon 20

Milwaukee Marshall/Carmen NW/Milw Juneau/Milw Languages 67, Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 0

Mineral Point 41, Fennimore 6

Monona Grove 20, Portage 16

Monroe 42, McFarland 7

Montello/Princeton/Green Lake def. Wisconsin Dells, forfeit

Mosinee 41, Medford Area 14

Mount Horeb/Barneveld 18, Fort Atkinson 12

Mukwonago 42, Arrowhead 21

Muskego 24, Kettle Moraine 0

New Lisbon 44, Riverdale 18

Nicolet 43, West Bend East 7

Oak Creek 51, Racine Case 0

Osceola 35, Somerset 8

Oshkosh West 30, Oshkosh North 8

Ozaukee 27, Oostburg 23

Peshtigo def. Clintonville, forfeit

Pewaukee 21, Wauwatosa West 16

Pittsville 28, Wild Rose 14

Platteville 34, Richland Center 14

Plymouth 48, Ripon 13

Potosi/Cassville 30, River Ridge 26

Prairie Farm 46, Frederic 14

Prairie du Chien 23, Dodgeville 12

Rhinelander 42, Merrill 0

Rice Lake 48, Eau Claire North 0

River Falls 36, Onalaska 27

Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 82, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 7

Shawano 24, Seymour 7

Sheboygan North 63, Green Bay East 0

Slinger 35, West Bend West 0

Southern Door 18, Oconto 12

Spencer/Columbus Catholic def. Stratford, forfeit

Spooner 42, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Spring Valley 28, Turtle Lake 14

Sun Prairie 26, Middleton 21

Tomahawk def. Northland Pines, forfeit

Two Rivers 52, Roncalli 0

Union Grove 27, Badger 22

Valders 20, Kiel 14

Verona Area def. Madison East, forfeit

Waterford 35, Delavan-Darien 0

Waterloo 33, Clinton 18

Waukesha West 34, Waukesha South 0

Waunakee 56, Janesville Craig 6

Wausau West 42, Appleton West 6

West De Pere 41, Green Bay Preble 0

Westosha Central 25, Elkhorn Area 24

Wisconsin Lutheran 56, Cudahy 8

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 26, Marshfield 7

Wrightstown 35, Kingsford, Mich. 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Athens vs. Thorp, ccd.

Milwaukee Vincent/Destiny vs. Milwaukee Washington/Fuller Collegiate, ccd.

