The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Algoma 40, Sevastopol 18

Almond-Bancroft def. Assumption, forfeit

Amherst 46, Manawa 6

Aquinas 32, Prescott 15

Arcadia 38, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 0

Bangor 37, Brookwood 7

Bay Port 42, Green Bay Southwest 6

Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg def. Black Hawk/Warren IL, forfeit

Brillion 34, Chilton 7

Burlington 13, Wilmot Union 6

Cashton 47, Royall 8

Colby def. Owen-Withee, forfeit

De Pere 17, Pulaski 14

DeForest 42, Watertown 6

Edgar 30, Abbotsford 16

Ellsworth 40, Saint Croix Central 7

Franklin 63, Kenosha Tremper 7

Germantown 21, Brookfield Central 3

Greenwood 2, Port Edwards 0

Hamilton def. West Allis Central, forfeit

Hurley 42, Unity 6

Iola-Scandinavia 52, Rosholt 0

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 16, Port Washington 11

Kewaskum 54, Waupun 0

Kewaunee 39, Escanaba, Mich. 21

Kimberly 36, Neenah 23

Lake Country Lutheran 48, Saint Thomas More 0

Lake Holcombe def. Ladysmith, forfeit

Luxemburg-Casco 28, Freedom 10

Martin Luther 28, Racine St. Catherine’s 0

Mayville 56, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 14

Menomonie 49, Eau Claire Memorial 0

Milton 38, Oregon 20

Milwaukee Marshall/Carmen NW/Milw Juneau/Milw Languages 67, Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 0

Mishicot def. Bonduel, forfeit

Monroe 42, McFarland 7

Montello/Princeton/Green Lake def. Wisconsin Dells, forfeit

Mosinee 41, Medford Area 14

Muskego 24, Kettle Moraine 0

New Lisbon 44, Riverdale 18

Oak Creek 51, Racine Case 0

Osceola 35, Somerset 8

Oshkosh West 30, Oshkosh North 8

Peshtigo def. Clintonville, forfeit

Pewaukee 21, Wauwatosa West 16

Rhinelander 42, Merrill 0

Rice Lake 48, Eau Claire North 0

Shawano 24, Seymour 7

Sheboygan North 63, Green Bay East 0

Slinger 35, West Bend West 0

Southern Door 18, Oconto 12

Spencer/Columbus Catholic def. Stratford, forfeit

Spooner 42, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Tomahawk def. Northland Pines, forfeit

Two Rivers 52, Roncalli 0

Union Grove 27, Badger 22

Verona Area def. Madison East, forfeit

Waterford 35, Delavan-Darien 0

Waunakee 56, Janesville Craig 6

Wausau West 42, Appleton West 6

West De Pere 41, Green Bay Preble 0

Wisconsin Lutheran 56, Cudahy 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Milwaukee Vincent/Destiny vs. Milwaukee Washington/Fuller Collegiate, ccd.

