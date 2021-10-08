The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Algoma 40, Sevastopol 18
Almond-Bancroft def. Assumption, forfeit
Amherst 46, Manawa 6
Aquinas 32, Prescott 15
Arcadia 38, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 0
Bangor 37, Brookwood 7
Bay Port 42, Green Bay Southwest 6
Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg def. Black Hawk/Warren IL, forfeit
Brillion 34, Chilton 7
Burlington 13, Wilmot Union 6
Cashton 47, Royall 8
Colby def. Owen-Withee, forfeit
De Pere 17, Pulaski 14
DeForest 42, Watertown 6
Edgar 30, Abbotsford 16
Ellsworth 40, Saint Croix Central 7
Franklin 63, Kenosha Tremper 7
Germantown 21, Brookfield Central 3
Greenwood 2, Port Edwards 0
Hamilton def. West Allis Central, forfeit
Hurley 42, Unity 6
Iola-Scandinavia 52, Rosholt 0
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 16, Port Washington 11
Kewaskum 54, Waupun 0
Kewaunee 39, Escanaba, Mich. 21
Kimberly 36, Neenah 23
Lake Country Lutheran 48, Saint Thomas More 0
Lake Holcombe def. Ladysmith, forfeit
Luxemburg-Casco 28, Freedom 10
Martin Luther 28, Racine St. Catherine’s 0
Mayville 56, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 14
Menomonie 49, Eau Claire Memorial 0
Milton 38, Oregon 20
Milwaukee Marshall/Carmen NW/Milw Juneau/Milw Languages 67, Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 0
Mishicot def. Bonduel, forfeit
Monroe 42, McFarland 7
Montello/Princeton/Green Lake def. Wisconsin Dells, forfeit
Mosinee 41, Medford Area 14
Muskego 24, Kettle Moraine 0
New Lisbon 44, Riverdale 18
Oak Creek 51, Racine Case 0
Osceola 35, Somerset 8
Oshkosh West 30, Oshkosh North 8
Peshtigo def. Clintonville, forfeit
Pewaukee 21, Wauwatosa West 16
Rhinelander 42, Merrill 0
Rice Lake 48, Eau Claire North 0
Shawano 24, Seymour 7
Sheboygan North 63, Green Bay East 0
Slinger 35, West Bend West 0
Southern Door 18, Oconto 12
Spencer/Columbus Catholic def. Stratford, forfeit
Spooner 42, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
Tomahawk def. Northland Pines, forfeit
Two Rivers 52, Roncalli 0
Union Grove 27, Badger 22
Verona Area def. Madison East, forfeit
Waterford 35, Delavan-Darien 0
Waunakee 56, Janesville Craig 6
Wausau West 42, Appleton West 6
West De Pere 41, Green Bay Preble 0
Wisconsin Lutheran 56, Cudahy 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Milwaukee Vincent/Destiny vs. Milwaukee Washington/Fuller Collegiate, ccd.
