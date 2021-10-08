By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Katie Gearlds, Micah Shrewsberry and Mike Woodson will make their Division I basketball coaching debuts in the Big Ten this season. New Minnesota coach Ben Johnson is embarking on a major rebuilding project in his first season as a head coach. Marisa Moseley hopes to turn around Wisconsin’s women’s program with her winning resume. They are the five new coaches in this year’s Big Ten class.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.