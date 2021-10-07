FARGO, N.D. — A Wisconsin man accused of illegally transporting a black bear carcass from Canada to North Dakota has reached a plea agreement. Federal prosecutors say Joseph Stolarczyk, of Mosinee, Wisconsin, exceeded the Manitoba bag limit by killing two bears in the same year. He was arrested after bringing the bear across the Pembina Port of Entry in northeastern North Dakota. Acting U.S. Attorney Nick Chase says Stolarczyk pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of unlawful transportation of wildlife in foreign commerce. Stolarczyk could face up to a year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

