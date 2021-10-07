The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 30, Antigo 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Milwaukee Madison vs. Milwaukee Ronald Reagan, ccd.

Milwaukee Obama SCTE vs. Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South, ccd.

Milwaukee South vs. Milwaukee North, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..