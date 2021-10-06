RACINE, Wis. (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service says a person who shot and wounded a federal agent in Racine has apparently taken his own life. Officials say U.S. Marshals Service-led task force was attempted to serve a warrant Wednesday morning when an individual opened fire and one officer was struck. The Marshals Service says the officer sustained non-life threatening injuries. A statement from the federal agency said “members of the task force did not fire, but the subject apparently took his own life.” Racine police say the federal agent was participating in a “multi-jurisdictional” operation.

