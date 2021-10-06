RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police say a U.S. marshal was shot and wounded in Racine Wednesday morning. WTMJ-TV reports the officer was shot in the shoulder while serving a warrant the south side of Racine. Local officers were assisting in serving the warrant. Police sent out a message to residents living nearby to remain in their homes until the situation is resolved. Officials say neighbors will be notified when it is safe to leave their homes. No other details were released. There’s no immediate word on the officer’s condition.

