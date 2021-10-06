By BILL HUBER

Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers continue to consult with specialists on 2020 Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander’s injured shoulder in hopes of avoiding season-ending surgery. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Alexander probably won’t play Sunday at Cincinnati. It was a whirlwind of a day for the Packers. They reportedly had interest, but failed to acquire two-time All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore before the New England Patriots traded him to the Carolina Panthers. The Packers then signed cornerback Rasul Douglas off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad.

