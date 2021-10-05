By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball’s postseason is returning to its pre-pandemic format a year after COVID-19 confined most of last October’s action to empty stadiums in neutral sites. Seeing and hearing fans is a welcome change for players who pushed through last year’s playoffs supplying their own energy on a stage normally powered by the buzz created by live audiences. If the end of this regular season is an indication, the ballparks will be packed this postseason.

