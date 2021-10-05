By MICHAEL TARM and TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A police use-of-force expert says an Illinois man who shot three people during a police brutality protest in Wisconsin last year made a reasonable decision given everything that was going on around him. John Black testified via Zoom during a pretrial hearing on Tuesday that he thinks 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was justified in using deadly force because one of the men he killed tried to grab his gun, the other hit him with a skateboard and grabbed his gun, and a third man whom he wounded had approached him with a handgun. Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, faces multiple charges, including homicide. He argues he fired in self-defense. His trial is set to start Nov. 1.

