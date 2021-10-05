CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The exhibition game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies was suspended after three quarters when a fire alarm went off, leading to evacuation of FedExForum. At the time of the delay, the Grizzlies were leading 87-77 in the preseason opener for both teams. Officials said the problem was a false alarm caused by a sprinkler in a non-public area. The delay was slightly more than an hour after the alarm sounded and the game was called.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.