By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Perhaps the most surprising element of the Milwaukee Brewers’ run to the NL Central title is they won it without a typical season from Christian Yelich. The 2018 NL MVP missed much of the first half with a lower back strain and didn’t hit for much power upon his return. He’ll get a chance to make up for it as the Brewers seek their first World Series title, although he’s not so worried about his own personal fresh start. Milwaukee opens its franchise-record fourth straight playoff appearance Friday when it hosts the NL East champion Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of an NL Division Series.

