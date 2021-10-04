By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials have scaled back the number of wolves hunters can kill during the state’s fall season in defiance of the board that controls the agency. The DNR had originally proposed setting the quota at 130 wolves. The department’s policy board bumped that up to 300 wolves in August. But the department announced Monday that the quota is 130 wolves. The state’s Chippewa tribes have the right to claim up to half of those wolves. The DNR says the tribes have claimed 56 animals, leaving the working quota for state-licensed hunters at 74. The hunt is slated to begin Nov. 6.

