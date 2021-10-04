LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A state lawmaker says he will run for an open congressional seat representing southwestern Wisconsin. The La Crosse Tribune reported Monday that Democratic state Sen. Brad Pfaff of Onalaska will run in the 3rd Congressional District. Pfaff won election to the Senate in 2020 after Republicans who control the chamber fired him from his position as state agriculture secretary. Pfaff will face political newcomer Brett Knudsen in a Democratic primary. The winner will go on to face Republican Derrick Van Orden. Democratic incumbent Ron Kind announced in August he won’t seek reelection after narrowly defeating Van Orden in 2020.

