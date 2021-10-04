LANCASTER, Wis. — Sheriff’s officials say two people were killed and three others were critically injured when their Amish buggy was hit by a minivan in Grant County. Deputies responded to the crash on Highway 35 near Highway 81 in Beetown about 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Sheriff Nate Dreckman says a 33-year-old Lancaster man was westbound when he rear-ended the buggy. All five people in the buggy were thrown from it. Fifty-two-year-old Linda Miller and 12-year-old Daniel Miller were pronounced dead at the scene by the Grant County Coroner’s Office. Dreckman says 50-year-old Mervin Miller, 14-year-old Nathan Miller and 7-year-old Rachael Miller suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to Grant Regional Health Center and then later to University Hospital in Madison.

