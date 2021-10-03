By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trea Turner hit his second grand slam in less than 48 hours to easily wrap up the NL batting title, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-3 for their 106th victory only to finish as the winningest-second place team in major league history. The Dodgers’ streak of NL West titles ended with them one game behind the San Francisco Giants, who beat San Diego 11-4 for their 107th victory. The Dodgers host St. Louis in the NL wild-card game on Wednesday, and the winner plays the Giants in the NL Division Series. Turner hit .328.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.