By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers connected with Randall Cobb for two touchdowns and ran for another score as the Green Bay Packers won their third straight, 27-17 over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cobb caught a 23-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to put the Packers ahead for good and scored again on a 1-yard reception that made it 27-10 in the third period. Rodgers has 420 career touchdown passes, tying Dan Marino for sixth all-time. Rodgers went 20 of 36 for 248 yards in his first home start against the Steelers, the only team he hadn’t faced at Lambeau Field. PIttsburgh has lost three straight.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.