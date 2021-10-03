LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy has left in the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers after injuring his left elbow. Catcher Will Smith fielded a bunt by Jace Peterson and fired to Muncy. Peterson arrived at the same time, when Muncy had his left-handed glove in front of the runner. The ball hit Peterson in the back. Muncy went down on his back and grimaced in pain. He was replaced by Albert Pujols.

