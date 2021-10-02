The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Black Hawk/Warren IL 24, Potosi/Cassville 12

Living Word Lutheran 24, Dominican 18

Merrill 14, Lakeland 12

Newman Catholic 61, Tigerton/Marion 0

Oakfield 36, Wonewoc- Center/Weston 0

Regis 28, Mondovi 20

Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 76, North Crawford 28

St. Marys Springs 35, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brodhead/Juda vs. Dodgeville, ccd.

Hillsboro vs. Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca, ccd.

