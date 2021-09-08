MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report suggests people are buying dramatically more alcohol during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum released findings Wednesday that show revenue from state excise taxes on alcohol during the year that ended June 30 increased almost 17% over the $63.3 million they brought in the prior year.

The increase is likely the largest percentage jump since 1972.

Between 2009 and 2020 the percentage increase in alcohol tax revenue exceeded 2.4% in only one year.

The report said increased drinking may not be surprising given rising stress over personal health, job losses and a lack of leisure activities as the pandemic continues.

