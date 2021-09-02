By The Associated Press

No. 12 Wisconsin is seeking to win a home opener for the 26th straight season when it hosts No. 19 Penn State.

The only Football Bowl Subdivision team with a longer active streak of consecutive victories in home openers is Florida with 31 straight.

Penn State is aiming to beat Wisconsin for a fifth straight time.

Wisconsin’s last victory in this series was a 45-7 blowout at Madison in 2011.

Both teams are seeking to bounce back from disappointing 2020 seasons.

