PITTSBURGH (AP) — A game scheduled between the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night was postponed because of rain and will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader Saturday.

The first game will be played at 1:35 p.m. and the nightcap at 6:05 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings under pandemic rules.

Coverage on WTMJ will begin at 12:55 for the first game, and 5:30 for game two.

Friday’s game was called 1 hour, 5 minutes after the scheduled start time. A heavy thunderstorm swept through the area about an hour before the game was eventually postponed, and the weather forecast called for more rain.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.