By MARK GONZALES

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — The game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Monday night was postponed because of rain.

The game was called one hour, 38 minutes after the scheduled start.

The contest has been rescheduled for Tuesday as part of a split doubleheader.

You can hear each game right here on WTMJ.

Game 1: Network coverage begins at 12:45pm CT. First pitch at 1:20.

Game 2: Network coverage begins at 6:30pm CT. First pitch at 7:05.

Games will be seven innings in length.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.