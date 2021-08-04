By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says his relationship with general manager Brian Gutekunst is a “work in progress.”

But he has nothing but affection for the man Gutekunst drafted as his possible replacement: backup Jordan Love.

Rodgers returned to the Packers last week, reporting on time for training camp after an offseason in which he made clear he was unhappy with the organization.

Love took the majority of reps at minicamp and likely would have been the Packers’ starter this season if Rodgers hadn’t returned.

Rodgers did his part by staying in touch with his understudy, noting that he was in a similar situation with Brett Favre early in his career.

