DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Hospital group Advocate Aurora Health will require its 75,000 employees in Illinois and Wisconsin to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Oct. 15.

It says that with the highly contagious Delta variant spreading nationwide, Advocate Aurora inpatient COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased five-fold over the past three weeks and the system’s test positivity rate is the highest it’s been since January.

President and CEO Jim Skogsbergh told employees in a video Wednesday that “the data is overwhelming.

This vaccine is safe, and it’s highly effective in preventing infection and even more so, serious illness and death.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.