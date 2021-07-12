By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis is relying on lessons he learned earlier in his career as he adapts to his inconsistent playoff usage.

Portis provided a big spark off the bench by scoring 11 points in 18 minutes in Milwaukee’s 120-100 Game 3 NBA Finals victory over the Phoenix Suns.

That came after he played just five minutes in a Game 2 loss.

It’s a familiar pattern for Portis.

He didn’t play the final three games of Milwaukee’s second-round series with the Brooklyn Nets but averaged 12.5 points against the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference finals.

