By RICH ROVITO

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Nick Castellanos hit a tiebreaking two-run single off All-Star closer Josh Hader with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1. The Reds took three of four in the series to pull within four games of the NL Central-leading Brewers. The teams begin a three-game set in Cincinnati on Friday night. The Brewers and Reds are the only teams in the division with winning records at the All-Star break.

