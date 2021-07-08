By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has signed the Republican-written state budget, enacting a spending plan that includes a $2 billion income tax cut.

Evers, a Democrat who is running for reelection next year, signed the budget Thursday.

However, he kept the income tax cut intact.

Evers opted to go along with the GOP-written budget with some changes through his vetoes rather than killing the entire plan, a move that would have put $2.3 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding for K-12 schools in jeopardy.

That money only comes to the state if funding for schools increases enough to meet federal requirements, which the budget as signed would do.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.