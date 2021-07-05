A medical examiner in Michigan says Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma due to a fireworks mortar blast, and not a subsequent fall as authorities previously reported.

Police in Novi, Michigan, tell The Associated Press a mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby.

Police say Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and fled with several other people.

Kivlenieks was pronounced dead after first responders reached the scene.

He represented Latvia at this spring’s world hockey championship.

Kivlenieks was 24.