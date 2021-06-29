MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a Republican bill that would eliminate a $300-a week federal bonus for unemployed people.

The bonus was designed to help the unemployed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s scheduled to end on Sept. 6 but Republican legislators pushed the bill through the Assembly and Senate earlier this month, insisting that business can’t find workers and the bonus is keeping people from seeking work.

Evers announced Tuesday he has vetoed the bill.

He wrote in his veto message that he objects to the Legislature interfering with the executive branch’s ability to administer the unemployment benefit program and there’s no evidence to support the claim the bonus is keeping people from finding work.

In response to Gov. Evers’ veto of the legislation, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) President & CEO Kurt Bauer released the following statement:

“Gov. Evers’ veto is a major blow to Wisconsin’s economy as it attempts to bounce back from the downturn caused by COVID-19 and the subsequent government restrictions. His unwillingness to acknowledge that the $300-per-week supplement is incentivizing far too many people to stay out of the workforce shows how disconnected and detached he is to the plight of business leaders in his own state. Unfortunately, some businesses won’t make it until Labor Day when the enhanced benefits are set to expire. Tens of thousands of employers are desperately crying for help now and the governor refuses to listen – let alone help.”

Bauer was a guest on Wisconsin’s Morning News. Listen in the player below.

Meanwhile, a New York Times article is showing that ending unemployment benefits isn’t always the answer.

Author Patricia Cohen took a look at what happened in Missouri, where it seems workers are still not returning to low-paying jobs.

Cohen was also a guest on Wisconsin’s Morning News. Listen in the player below.