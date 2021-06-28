MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says that the state’s birth forms should include gender-neutral options for identifying the parents of a child.

Evers and the state Department of Health Services announced Monday that starting July 1, forms that are used to generate birth certificates will include “parent-parent” and “parent giving birth” options in addition to the current “mother-father” option for identifying parents.

New forms will also be made available in English, Spanish and Hmong.

Evers says the change reflect his administration’s commitment to gender-neutral terminology and “to recognizing that Wisconsin families are diverse and should be valued and respected.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.