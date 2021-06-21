By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Newly released department records indicate that three high-level state Justice Department administrators likely didn’t contribute to a hostile workplace.

The DOJ asked University of Wisconsin System attorneys to investigate after the office received complaints of a hostile workplace in November 2019.

The office was also the subject of a federal complaint this past April from Division of Law Enforcement Services Administrator Tina Virgil, who alleged she has been underpaid and harassed because she’s a Black woman.

The DOJ released the attorneys’ report Friday.

The attorneys concluded they couldn’t substantiate the allegations against Deputy Attorney General Eric Wilson, Division of Criminal Investigation Administrator Brian O’Keefe, and Human Resources Director Jayne Swingen.

