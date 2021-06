CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — In a story June 18, 2021, about a proposed land swap in the Las Vegas area aimed at balancing development and conservation, The Associated Press erroneously reported Marcie Henson’s title. She is the Clark County director of Environment and Sustainability, not Air Quality Department director.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.