ROCKTON, Ill. (AP) — Officials say a private firefighting company from Louisiana was expected to begin pumping fire-suppressing foam onto the still-burning ruins of a northern Illinois chemical plant, a day after it was rocked by an explosion and massive fires. Kirk Wilson, chief of the Rockton Fire Department, said Tuesday that before crews with Holden, Louisiana-based US Fire Pump can begin pumping that foam onto fires at the Chemtool Inc. plant near Rockton, absorbent booms must be installed along the nearby Rock River. He says those are needed to prevent contaminants from entering the river, which the village about 95 miles northwest of Chicago near the Wisconsin border relies on as a source of drinking water. Monday’s explosion and fires prompted evacuations near the plant.

