MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A group of Wisconsin GOP legislators are planning to fly to Arizona to watch a contentious review of 2020 ballots.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports six lawmakers and a legislative aide asked to travel to Phoenix on Friday, observe a recount of ballots in Maricopa County and return to Wisconsin on Saturday.

The review has drawn criticism from around the country.

Maricopa County’s Republican-led board of supervisors called the review a “sham” last month.

The trip comes after Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired former police officers to review Wisconsin ballots.

