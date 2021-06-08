MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s state budget is projected to see “unprecedented” revenue growth of $4.4 billion above previous estimates by the middle of 2023. The news delivered Tuesday prompted Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to call for more spending on education. Republicans urged caution and promised tax cuts. The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau delivered the revised forecast, calling it unprecedented. Evers says the Legislature should spend more on K-12 schools and rescind $300 million in previously announced cuts to state agencies. Republicans urged caution and promised tax cuts. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he favors up to a $4 billion tax cut.

