MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has taken a significant step toward announcing a reelection bid, naming key campaign staff for a run in 2022.

The first-term Democrat has not officially said whether he’s running again, saying he’s likely to decide after the state budget is complete later this summer.

But his naming of a campaign manager and other top posts Wednesday is among the clearest signs yet that he intends to run.

Evers named Cassi Felini as campaign manager. She previously worked as his deputy campaign manager in 2017.

Several Republicans, including former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, are eyeing a run.

