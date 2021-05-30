PARIS (AP) – Naomi Osaka has been fined $15,000 by the French Open tournament referee for skipping the post-match news conference after her first-round victory.

She also has been threatened with stiffer penalties by the four Grand Slam tournaments if she continues to avoid her media obligations.

The penalty was announced Sunday in a joint statement from the president of the French tennis federation, Gilles Moretton, and the heads of the other three major tennis tournaments.

Osaka announced before the French Open began in Paris that she would not be attending post-match news conferences.

Players are required to speak to the media if they are requested to.