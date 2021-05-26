By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Female athletes are urging Wisconsin lawmakers to ban transgender people from participating in girls’ and women’s sports, while opponents of the Republican-backed measures say they are discriminatory and chasing a problem that doesn’t exist.

A broad array of more than 30 groups opposed the measures that got their first public hearings Wednesday before three legislative committees.

Supporters including female athletes and representatives from national groups pushing similar laws in other states, argued that the sanctity of girls’ and women’s sports was at stake.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers had signaled that he would veto the bills.

