SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brandon Woodruff and three relievers combined on a two-hitter and Luis Urias homered in his return to Petco Park before leaving with an injury as the Milwaukee Brewers beat Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres 3-1.

Billy McKinney also homered off Musgrove, who set a career-high with 13 strikeouts in his first home start since throwing the Padres’ first-ever no-hitter on April 9 at Texas.

The big right-hander, who grew up in suburban El Cajon, is 0-2 since throwing the no-no.

Pinch-hitter Tyrone Taylor hit Milwaukee’s third homer of the night, off Drew Pomeranz, leading off the eighth.

