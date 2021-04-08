BRYAN, Texas (AP) – Authorities say a man opened fire at a Texas cabinet-making company where he worked, killing one person and wounding five others before shooting and wounding a state trooper prior to his arrest.

Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske told reporters he believes the suspect in Thursday’s attack at the local Kent Moore Cabinets location worked there.

Authorities say the man, whose name hasn’t been released, shot and wounded a state trooper before he was arrested. Four of the five people wounded at the cabinet business are in critical condition.

The trooper is in serious but stable condition. Police say investigators still don’t know the motive for the attack. Bryan is about 100 miles northwest of Houston and is near Texas A&M University.