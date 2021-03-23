By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader expects to remain more of a traditional ninth-inning closer this season after occasionally working multiple innings earlier in his career.

That’s just the way the two-time All-Star likes it.

Hader acknowledged that working multiple innings can be a grind and said he appreciated having the more defined ninth-inning assignment last season.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell says Hader will “largely do the same role” that the left-hander filled last season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.