MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin state Senate has overwhelmingly approved a pair of bills loosening restrictions on alcohol to-go in hopes of bolstering business for bars, restaurants and grocery stores during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first bill would allow bars and restaurants to sell mixed drinks and glasses of wine to go with a tamper-evident seal.

The Senate approved the bill on a 28-2 vote with no debate.

The Assembly passed it next week. It now goes to Gov. Tony Evers.

The second bill would allow people to order alcohol from grocery stores and taverns online or by phone and pick it up in a parking space associated with the seller.

The Senate passed the measure on a voice vote with no debate. It now goes to the Assembly.

