By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A top Wisconsin health official says there will be enough coronavirus vaccine in Wisconsin by the end of June to immunize 80% of those age 16 and over in the state, hitting a key target to achieve herd immunity for COVID-19.

Deputy state health secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk made the forecast Thursday.

Currently, more than 23% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and more than 13% are fully vaccinated.

On Monday, more than 2 million people between age 16 and 64 with any of a broad array of preexisting conditions become eligible.

Willems Van Dijk says everyone will be eligible no later than May 1.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.