PHOENIX (AP) — Ryan Braun says he’s strongly leaning toward retirement but isn’t ready to make any decision regarding his future.

Braun visited the Milwaukee Brewers’ spring training site Monday and said he hasn’t picked up a baseball bat since the end of the 2020 season.

The 2011 NL MVP became a free agent when the Brewers declined to exercise a $15 million mutual option in his contract last October.

Braun has spent his entire major-league career with the Brewers and said that “I can’t foresee a scenario in which I play for any other major league team.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.