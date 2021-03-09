WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — One of two Wisconsin girls convicted of stabbing a classmate to please fictional internet horror character Slender Man is set to make her case before a judge that she should be released from a mental health facility.

Anissa Weier is now 19 and is scheduled to appear Wednesday before Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren.

He sentenced her in December 2017 to 25 years at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh. Weier and Morgan Geyser lured their friend, Payton Leutner, into a Waukesha park in 2014.

Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times as Weier cheered Geyser on. Leutner barely survived.

All three girls were 12 years old at the time.

Weier and Geyser told investigators they attacked Leutner to win favor with Slender Man.

